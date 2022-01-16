Athletic Club and Real Madrid prepare to face off in the final of the Supercopa de Espana

Athletic Club and Real Madrid will lock horns later this evening in Saudi Arabia in the final of the Supercopa de Espana. Athletic beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday night to secure their place in the final, while Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 the night before.

Athletic are the holders of the Supercopa following their victory in La Cartuja last season, but they’re at a disadvantage heading into this game if this year’s league performance is anything to go by.

Madrid are a serious operator under Carlo Ancelotti, and are currently five points clear of second-placed Sevilla (albeit having played a game more than them) at the top of La Liga. They’re 21 points clear of Athletic, who are mired down in ninth place.

But in a one-off game anything can happen, and Athletic certainly have the tools to hurt Madrid. Iker Muniain is in superb form, while Inaki and Nico Williams are always ready and willing to supply an offensive threat.

Madrid aren’t wielding blunt instruments either, of course. They boast one of the most formidable attacks in European football, with a lethal offence led by Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior. It promises to be a mouthwatering clash.