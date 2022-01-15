Xavi has no shortage of options in midfield for Barcelona

Barcelona have no shortage of options in midfield. Pedri came back in Wednesday’s Supercopa de Espana clash with Real Madrid and dazzled, proving he’s absolutely worthy of coming straight back into Xavi’s starting lineup according to Marca.

But that’s given Xavi a headache. Should the Blaugrana play with three in midfield and take the presence of Sergio Busquets for granted, there’s just two other places available but four players to choose from in Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Nico and Gavi.

Last season the three was clearly Busquets, De Jong and Pedri, but this season Gavi and Nico have broken through and proven they have what it takes to run Barcelona’s midfield.

De Jong started against Madrid but was hauled off at half-time in favour of Pedri, and the truth is that it looks like the Dutchman will find it hard to keep his place in the centre of midfield. He’s not having a good season and is probably the most saleable asset that Barcelona have in their squad.