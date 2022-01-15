Barcelona La Liga

WATCH: Philippe Coutinho stars on Aston Villa debut

Barcelona winger Philippe Coutinho enjoyed a memorable Premier League return as Aston Villa drew 2-2 with Manchester United.

Coutinho secured a six month loan move to Villa Park last week after growing frustrated at a lack of first team opportunities at the Camp Nou.

The move sees Coutinho reunited with his former Liverpool team mate Steven Gerrard with the Reds legend making a strong start as Villa boss.

Gerrard opted to use Coutinho off the bench against United, with the Brazilian schemer brought on after 68 minutes, with the hosts trailing 2-0 to Ralf Rangnick’s side.

However, Coutinho’s impact was instant, as Villa flipped the tie on its head in the final stages.

His driving run freed up Jacob Ramsey to fire Villa back into the contest, before Ramsey returned the favour on 81 minutes, as his looping cross was steered home by Coutinho.

Coutinho is set to be handed a key role in the side by Gerrard in the coming weeks and the 29-year-old added he is delighted to be back in the Premier League again.

