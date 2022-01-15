WATCH: El Gran Derbi abandoned after Joan Jordan hit by crowd missile

Tonight’s El Gran Derbi clash in the Copa del Rey has been abandoned following worrying crowd scenes at Real Betis’ Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Betis welcomed arch rivals Sevilla in this highly anticipated last 16 derby showdown but the contest was halted after 39 minutes of action, following a crowd disturbance amongst the home fans.

Incredible scenes as the players are ordered to leave the pitch by the referee in El Gran Derbi! 👀 An object thrown from the stands by celebrating Betis fans struck Joan Jordán and appears to have prompted the referee to suspend the game after a lengthy pause 😬 pic.twitter.com/VoSuwk8Vej — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 15, 2022

Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was struck by an object thrown from the ultras section of the Betis fanbase as they celebrated Nabil Fekir’s equalising goal directly from a corner.

Nabil Fekir SCORES FROM THE CORNER!! 😱😱 The Betis star equalises and the Benito Villamarin ERUPTS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ow3qeqxLoo — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 15, 2022

Papu Gomez had given the visitors the lead with a measured striker, just minutes beforehand, with Fekir’s instant set piece response, triggering an ugly reaction from some areas of the home crowd.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea met with team captains and managers from both sides during the enforced break to assess the situation.

However, the referee made the decision to abandon the game, following safety advice from stadium security staff and local police.

An update on when the game will be replayed is expected in the next 48 hours.

