Real Madrid are determined to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Real Madrid want to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer transfer window according to a report in Marca. In the case of the former they just have to battle Paris Saint-Germain for his signature, while in the case of the latter there are several rival clubs in the fight.

It’s expected that a decision on Mbappe’s future won’t be made until after the Champions League tie between Madrid and PSG in February, but Haaland will make a decision this month. Mbappe is resolute in his desire to move to Spain but PSG are said to be absolutely determined to retain his services.

Haaland has been linked to both Madrid and Barcelona as well as a host of clubs including Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United. Contrary to some reports, Haaland doesn’t mind battling with other stars for his place. His ambition is to win as many titles as possible, and so Madrid are a viable option.