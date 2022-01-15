Copa del Rey La Liga

Real Betis stars controversially claim Joan Jordan exaggerated El Derbi injury

Real Betis have opened up a war of words on Twitter following their controversial El Derbi showdown at home to Sevilla.

Los Verdiblancos welcomed their arch city rivals to the Estadio Benito Villamarin for a crucial Copa del Rey last 16 clash.

However, the game descended into ugly scenes before the break, with the score tied at 1-1.

Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was hit by an object thrown from the home fans following Nabil Fekir’s equalising goal.

Jordan immediately fell to the ground with post game reports indicating he was later transferred to hospital for tests.

However despite the eventual decision of referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea to abandon the game, Real Betis substitutes Juan Miranda and Victor Camarasa claimed Jordan was encouraged to stay down on the turf.

Both players claim Jordan was genuinely injured but indicated Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui instructed the midfielder to ‘get dizzy’ and force the postponement.

An update on when the game will be replayed is expected in the next 48 hours.

