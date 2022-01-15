Real Betis stars controversially claim Joan Jordan exaggerated El Derbi injury

Real Betis have opened up a war of words on Twitter following their controversial El Derbi showdown at home to Sevilla.

Los Verdiblancos welcomed their arch city rivals to the Estadio Benito Villamarin for a crucial Copa del Rey last 16 clash.

However, the game descended into ugly scenes before the break, with the score tied at 1-1.

Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was hit by an object thrown from the home fans following Nabil Fekir’s equalising goal.

Jordan immediately fell to the ground with post game reports indicating he was later transferred to hospital for tests.

Incredible scenes as the players are ordered to leave the pitch by the referee in El Gran Derbi! 👀 An object thrown from the stands by celebrating Betis fans struck Joan Jordán and appears to have prompted the referee to suspend the game after a lengthy pause 😬 pic.twitter.com/VoSuwk8Vej — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 15, 2022

However despite the eventual decision of referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea to abandon the game, Real Betis substitutes Juan Miranda and Victor Camarasa claimed Jordan was encouraged to stay down on the turf.

Condeno completamente lo que pasó en la grada, y espero que Jordan esté bien. Todos hemos escuchado como su entrenador le incitaba a tirarse y marearse, sabían lo que hacían. pic.twitter.com/nFXczYMqiZ — Juan Miranda (@JMirandaG19) January 15, 2022

Bochornoso e injustificable la acción de alguien que no representa a nuestra afición. Espero que Joan Jordan esté bien, aunque todos hemos escuchado (incluido el 4º arbitro) como su entrenador le incitaba a “marearse y tirarse al suelo” . pic.twitter.com/oT3m0CZAUp — Victor Camarasa (@vicama8) January 15, 2022

Both players claim Jordan was genuinely injured but indicated Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui instructed the midfielder to ‘get dizzy’ and force the postponement.

An update on when the game will be replayed is expected in the next 48 hours.

