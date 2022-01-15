Cadiz Copa del Rey

Rayo Vallecano, Cadiz and Mallorca seal Copa del Rey quarter final spots

La Liga trio Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca and Cadiz have secured their places in the Copa del Rey last eight.

Mallorca became the first side through to the next round after sealing a 2-1 win over ten man Espanyol in Palma with Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo netting an incredible opener for the home side.

In form Rayo joined them in the next round, as a goal either side of the break from Sergio Guardiola Navarro, edged them past ten man Girona in Catalonia.

Cadiz made it three out of three for La Liga teams into the next stage but the Andalucians were forced to survive a marathon clash away at Sporting Gijon.

Despite no breakthrough inside 120 minutes of action at the iconic Estadio El Molinón, Alvaro Cervera’s side eventually edged through with a 4-2 penalty shootout win.

Rivals Sevilla and Real Betis will do battle tonight to become the fourth side through to the next round.

Images via Getty Images

