Newcastle United want to sign Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain

Newcastle United have been busy this January transfer window. They’ve already signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as well as Chris Wood from Burnley, and are now focusing their sights on Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

That’s according to RMC Sport as carried by Diario AS. PSG have told Newcastle in no uncertain terms that the Costa Rican isn’t for sale, even though he’s no longer the guaranteed starter at the Parc des Princes. The former Real Madrid man is being rotated with Gianluigi Donnarumma by coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Navas has played 17 games this season in all competitions and is contracted by PSG until the summer of 2024. It’s thought that he’s completely focused on finishing the season in France, even though Newcastle could offer him a higher salary.

The 35-year-old joined PSG from Madrid in the summer of 2019 after five years in the Spanish capital. He’s also made exactly 100 appearances for the Costa Rican national team since 2008.