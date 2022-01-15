Joan Jordan sent for hospital tests after being struck by El Gran Derbi crowd missile

Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan has been sent to hospital after being struck by a missile during their abandoned Copa del Rey clash at Real Betis.

The Andalucian derby was thrown into chaos just before the break with score tied at 1-1 after 39 minutes of action at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Papu Gomez had put the visitors 1-0 in front before French international Nabil Fekir fired home a Real Betis equaliser directly from a corner.

Nabil Fekir SCORES FROM THE CORNER!! 😱😱 The Betis star equalises and the Benito Villamarin ERUPTS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ow3qeqxLoo — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 15, 2022

However, the scenes which followed saw Jordan hit by a pole thrown from the Real Betis ultras section, with the former Eibar star requiring immediate medical attention.

Reports from Carrusel Deportivo claim the 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital for checks amid ugly scenes inside the stadium.

🚨🏥 ÚLTIMA HORA | Joan Jordán va camino del hospital en ambulancia tras recibir un impacto de una vara en el #DerbiSevillano 🎙 Informa Santi Ortega pic.twitter.com/euR9tUWEa7 — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) January 15, 2022

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea met with team captains and managers from both sides during the enforced break to assess the situation.

However, he made the decision to abandon the game, following safety advice from stadium security staff and local police.

An update on when the game will be replayed is expected in the next 48 hours.

Images via Getty Images