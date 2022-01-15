Injured Marco Asensio ruled out of Supercopa final

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio will miss tomorrow’s Spanish Supercopa final against Athletic Club through injury.

Los Blancos face off with Basque giants in Riyadh with Carlo Ancelotti pushing for his first piece of silverware since returning to the Spanish capital last summer.

However, despite coming through a marathon semi final win over Barcelona last week, Ancelotti is now counting the cost of key injuries.

Defensive lynchpin David Alaba has already been ruled out with a hamstring problem and Dani Carvajal is sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.

Asensio was withdrawn after 68 minutes against La Blaugrana and he has not recovered from a muscle strain in time to feature against Marcelino’s side.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo is set to replace Asensio in the starting line up with Lucas Vazquez covering for Carvajal at right back.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V ATHLETIC CLUB

Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemmiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo Benzema, Vinicius Jr