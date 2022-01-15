Iker Muniain: Real Madrid are clear favourites for the Supercopa

Athletic Bilbao captain Iker Muniain has looked to ease the pressure ahead of tomorrow night’s Spanish Supercopa final clash with Real Madrid.

The Basque giants face off with Los Blancos in Riyadh as Muniain and co aim to defend their title in Saudi Arabia.

However, despite impressing in their semi final win over Atletico Madrid last time out, Muniain believes the current La Liga leaders are strong favourites to lift the trophy.

“We played two games in December against them and lost both,” as per reports from Diario AS.

“But they were very close matches, with many chance for us to win.

“It’s clear Real Madrid are favourites. But, last season and again this season, we were the least fancied for the title, but once the ball rolls, what you do and how you perform in 90 minutes, decides the result.”

Athletic Club qualified for the 2020/21 competition on the back of winning the 2019/20 Copa del Rey in the second season of a four team format.

A 3-2 extra time win over Barcelona secured their first Supercopa title since 2015, with Inaki Williams’ goal proving the difference, as Marcelino clinched an immediate trophy following his arrival in Bilbao.

Inaki’s younger brother, Nico, was the hero this time around, with the winning goal off the bench against Atletico last week.