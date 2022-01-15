Fede Valverde is finally free of injury and ready to shine for Real Madrid

Fede Valverde is able to attack the opposing box like a hawk according to Carlo Ancelotti, and it’s a trait that’s helped him regain relevance at Real Madrid after injury prevented him from mounting a real attempt to break into the starting midfield.

Valverde scored the decisive goal in El Clasico during the week, when Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 after extra time in the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia.

The Uruguayan has been battling physical problems for two years and could be forgiven for worrying about the signing of Eduardo Camavinga as well as the return of Dani Ceballos, but it’s thought Madrid are confident he’s the future according to Diario AS.

Valverde renewed his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu for two more years last summer, taking him to 2027. He’ll hope that now his injury problems are behind him and he can be completely focused on earning minutes under Ancelotti.