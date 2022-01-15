David Alaba to miss Spanish Supercopa showdown

Real Madrid star David Alaba is set to miss their Spanish Supercopa final clash with Athletic Club.

The Austrian international missed their semi final win over Barcelona due to a hamstring problem with Carlo Ancelotti holding out hope on his fitness.

However, according to reports from Marca, the 29-year-old is now almost certain to miss the game and will return to Spain to continue his rehabilitation.

Alaba has not trained since picking up the injury during Los Blancos first training session in Riyadh and he is now a major doubt for their Copa del Rey trip to Elche in midweek.

Ancelotti is already without full back Dani Carvajal following a positive test for Covid-19 with Jesus Vallejo also struggling to shake off a knock.

Lucas Vazquez is expected to replace Carvajal at right back with Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao set to continue in central defence for Ancelotti in the final.