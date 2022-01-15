Chelsea have reportedly made a bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea have made a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong according to the Daily Mail and Mundo Deportivo. The Premier League club have made a bid of €40m for the Dutchman.

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from Ajax but has failed to produce the kind of form that earned him the move. And now, with the emergence of Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez, it appears that he’s surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

He’s also probably the most saleable asset Barcelona have on their books, a welcome prospect given the scale of the club’s financial issues. But the same report indicates that Barcelona won’t sell the 24-year-old for less than €60m.

Bayern Munich have also been credited with interest, although from a footballing perspective it seems that Xavi still believes in the midfielder and thinks he can help him shine in the right system. But whether financial concerns win out over football concerns is the question.