Carlo Ancelotti and Marcelino reminisced about their playing days ahead of Sunday’s Supercopa de Espana final

Carlo Ancelotti and Marcelino share a special friendship. They’ll face off against each other tomorrow evening in Saudi Arabia in the final of the Supercopa de Espana, and the former recently relayed an anecdote that’s testament to their relationship.

Both coaches were present for the official photo that’s customarily taken during the Supercopa of both coaches, and Ancelotti had a surprise prepared for his contemporary according to Diario AS.

The Real Madrid coach took out his phone and showed Marcelino, in charge of Athletic Club, a photo of the two of them playing against each other as footballer in the first round of the 1987 UEFA Cup in Lecce. Ancelotti was with Milan while Marcelino was with Sporting Gijon.

The Asturian side won the first leg 1-0 but the Italians came back to win the second 3-0, a feat unsurprising when one remembers the incredible strength of Arigo Sacchi’s Milan. It’s a small personal touch that underlines the kind of man Ancelotti is.