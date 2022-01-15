Atletico Madrid confirm injury blows for Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia

Atletico Madrid have been hit by an injury blow for key pair Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Los Rojiblancos are not in action this weekend due to their trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercopa last week.

Both players were forced off in their 2-1 semi final defeat to Athletic Club with the club now confirming hamstring injuries for the duo.

Nuestros jugadores Kondogbia y @marcosllorente sufren sendas lesiones musculares en el muslo izquierdo. ℹ️ https://t.co/K8UQnjQOYk — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 15, 2022

No update has been given on their expected recovery period, but Kondogbia is already ruled out of their midweek Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad, due to a one game ban.

The pair are likely to miss at least two weeks of action with crucial games against Valencia and Barcelona now both potentially in doubt for both players in their fitness battles.

Diego Simeone is set to rotate his options against La Real with Renan Lodi and Rodrigo de Paul set to rotate back into the starting team away in San Sebastian.