Athletic Club’s Supercopa plans disrupted by Riyadh sandstorm

Athletic Club’s final training session ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Supercopa final was cancelled following a sandstorm in Riyadh.

Marcelino’s side are due to face Real Madrid on Sunday night after coming through their 2-1 semi final win over Atletico Madrid.

However, their plans for the game have been disrupted by adverse weather conditions in the Saudi Arabian capital.

According to reports from Marca, the club opted to cancel training and remain at their hotel base, due to issues over travelling to training.

Los Blancos completed their final session today with both teams invited to take part in a light session tomorrow night ahead of the game.

Marcelino is not expected to confirm any fresh injury worries, but he could rotate his starting XI, with veteran midfielder Raul Garcia pushing for a start.

Athletic Club are the current defending Supercopa champions and a win on Sunday would mean a first ever defence of the trophy in the Basque club’s long history.