Aston Villa eye Spanish stopper Sergio Rico

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is rumoured to be plotting a move for Spanish international Sergio Rico.

Gerrard has made a fast start to the January transfer window with moves for French defender Lucas Digne from Everton and a six month loan deal for Barcelona winger Philippe Coutinho.

However, the former Liverpool midfielder is targeting other areas of his squad, with Rico an option as back up to Emi Martinez at Villa Park.

According to reports from the Daily Express, Villa have reached out to Paris Saint-Germain over a loan offer, with the potential for a purchase clause this summer.

Rico has struggled for regular action since joining the Parisians on a permanent deal from Sevilla in 2020 with Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of him in the pecking order for Mauricio Pochettino.

The 28-year-old is under contract in Paris until 2024, but Pochettino could be open to a loan exit, if Villa are willing to make a wage contribution.