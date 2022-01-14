Luuk de Jong appears to won over Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez.

The experienced striker made waves for the wrong reasons after joining Barca on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla.

De Jong hasn’t been overly popular with Barca fans due to his old fashioned style of play.

In many ways, the Dutchman is a traditional big-man striker, something Barca fans haven’t seen an awful lot of in recent decades.

But he has proven himself to be more than useful in the last couple of weeks, scoring three times in as many games, including in Wednesday’s Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

That sort of form appears to have changed Xavi‘s perspective.

It has been previously reported that Barca would offload de Jong before the end of his loan spell if a deal became possible.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, de Jong has won over his boss and could well stick around to play an important part for the Blaugrana between now and the end of the season.

Now that Ansu Fati has returned, it is unlikely de Jong will start, but he can certainly make an impact off the bench, and he has already said he is happy to play whatever part he is needed for at Camp Nou.