Sevilla have confirmed a new signing ahead of their Copa del Rey derby clash with Real Betis.

Los Nervionenses have today announced the signing of Porto winger Jesus Corona.

Sevilla were in need of attacking reinforcements after losing Erik Lamela to a long-term injury, while striker Youssef En-Nesyri is off competing at the African Cup of Nations.

Julen Lopetegui also has an issue at right-back with Jesus Navas, who is also struggling with injury.

With that in mind, Sevilla have snapped up Corona, who can play as both a winger and a full-back.

Corona had just six months remaining on his deal with Porto, where he has been since 2015, and Sevilla have been able to snap him up on a reported fee of €3million.

The 29-year-old joins on a contract until the summer of 2025 and will link up with his new teammates straight away having already arrived in Seville earlier this week.

Image via Sevilla FC