Real Madrid have confirmed a fitness blow ahead of Sunday’s Super Cup final with Athletic Club.

Los Blancos booked their place in the final after an entertaining Clásico which saw them win 3-2 in extra time thanks to goals from Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde.

But they will be without starting right-back Dani Carvajal for the clash with Athletic Club.

Real Madrid confirmed this morning that Carvajal has tested positive for coronavirus and will be absent this Sunday.

That, in itself, is a big blow for Real Madrid, but attention will quickly turn to hoping no one else tests positive ahead of this weekend.

The Real Madrid stars will have been in close quarters over the course of their trip to Riyadh, and there will be real concern that the spread could go beyond Carvajal.

Fortunately for Los Blancos, the likes of Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, David Alaba, Marcelo, Rodrygo and others have already had the virus recently and should be immune for the time being.

Unfortunately for Carvajal, he will now have to isolate in Saudi Arabia, away from his teammates, and he will not be able to return home to Spain until that period is complete.