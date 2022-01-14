Real Madrid are said to be considering a shock move for a current Barcelona star.

It’s a difficult divide to cross is the Clásico fault, but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is hoping to convince another player to do make the jump.

According to Sport, Perez is eyeing a move for Barca star Ronald Araujo, who was excellent against Los Blancos in the Super Cup final on Wednesday night.

Araujo is out of contract in 2023, and that puts Barca in a particularly weak position.

The Blaugrana need to address the contract situation, but their salary mass issues mean it’s not quite as simple as negotiating a new deal.

Araujo is Barca’s biggest defensive talent, and they will likely attempt to address his contract in time.

But it’s suggested Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the defender, willing to make a move if his contract situation doesn’t change in time.