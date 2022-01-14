Mauricio Pochettino says he is taking a careful approach with Sergio Ramos due to his injury issues.

Ramos spent much of the first half of the season out injured ahead of returning just before Christmas.

Though, despite returning, he has only started one Ligue 1 clash, with Pochettino preferring the centre-back partnership of Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

But according to the PSG boss himself, it is a case of managing Ramos’ fitness.

The experienced defender also missed much of last season through injury ahead of missing around six months from the summer to the middle of this term.

PSG are hoping to avoid a reoccurrence of any injury, and that is why Ramos has been on the bench recently.

“He has come back from many months out to compete and we have to give him minutes little by little.

“At times, it’s more important to give continuity to a footballer that that has come out of injury in training rather than many minutes of play.”

Ramos will be hoping he can reach full fitness by the time PSG face Real Madrid in the Champions League next month and in March.

The defender is a club legend at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he has a point to prove having been allowed to leave at the end of his last contract.