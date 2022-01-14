Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for January 14.

De Jong wins over Xavi

Luuk de Jong has won over his boss Xavi Hernandez.

The striker was set to be sent back to Sevilla before the end of his loan deal, but he has impressed of late.

According to Mundo Deportivo, his three goals in as many games have been enough to ensure he is no longer being considered for an exit.

Corona touches down in Seville

Jesus Corona has already arrived in Seville ahead of his upcoming transfer.

Corona is set to complete a move to Sevilla on a deal worth €3million, the winger joining to reinforce Sevilla’s front line amid Erik Lamela’s injury.

The Mexican is out of contract at Porto at the end of this season.

Athletic Club advance

Athletic Club secured their spot in the Super Cup final on Thursday night.

Goals from Yeray Nunez and Nico Williams saw the Lions turn things around after an Unai Simon own goal.

Athletic Club will face Real Madrid in the Riyadh final on Sunday.