Lucas Vazquez will get another big opportunity in Sunday’s Super Cup final.

Carlo Ancelotti has not been afraid to call upon Vazquez so far this season, with the Spain international being used at both full-back and on the wing.

The 30-year-old has already made 10 La Liga starts this season, and he will get another opportunity this Sunday.

That’s because Real Madrid‘s starting right-back Dani Carvajal has tested positive for coronavirus.

That means he will be out for Sunday’s Super Cup final with Athletic Club in Riyadh.

Ancelotti will almost certainly turn to Vazquez to replace Carvajal, and that’s because he knows he can trust the experienced wide man.

Vazquez has racked up a WhoScored performance average of 6.68 so far this season, just a touch below Carvajal’s average of 6.87.

The loss of Carvajal is a big one for Real Madrid, but it is a manageable one. Now they just have to hope there are no further positives between now and Sunday.