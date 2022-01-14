Lionel Messi is working towards a return for PSG having struggled with fitness issues of late.

The former Barcelona superstar missed last weekend’s clash with PSG after taking a careful approach to recovery following a battle with covid.

Messi has already missed seven games so far this season with injury and fitness issues, PSG yet to see the very best of one of the best players to play the game.

And while we still have the second half of the season to come, they will have been disappointed to have to play without him again for what was a difficult game against Lyon.

But according to COPE, while Messi is still working with the medical team he should rejoin the first-team’s sessions from next.

That will mean he likely missed tomorrow’s clash with Brest, but he should return to face Reims next week, looking to kick on and add to his six goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.