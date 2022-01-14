Jan Oblak has admitted Atletico Madrid must improve after their defeat to Athletic Club on Thursday night.

Los Rojiblancos suffered a collapse in their Super Cup semi-final in Riyadh, taking the lead only to crash out of the competition.

Atletico have had a very disappointing season so far, falling out of the title race within the first six months, and now dropping out of the Super Cup before reaching the final.

Diego Simeone‘s men are showing defensive deficiencies aplenty, conceding goals from set-pieces at will, and it’s a big problem for Atleti.

Oblak has admitted as much, criticising the performance of his team during their collapse against Athletic Club.

“We would have liked to win the Supercopa, but we have not done enough,” he told Movistar.

“I wish all the luck in the world to Athletic, they have won and they deserve to be there.

“We have not had a good game. That was not the plan. The plan was to press more and have more of the ball.

“All of the team are disappointed. It’s a difficult moment, but there are going to be other games. We have to get up. Heads up, correct the errors and improve a lot.”

Atletico Madrid will now turn their attention back to their La Liga efforts, needing to turn things around quickly in an intense top four battle.

Simeone’s men also have the Champions League, but they don’t look strong candidates to make a deep run in the competition as things stand.