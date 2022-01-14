Diego Simeone has admitted Atletico Madrid are searching for a Kieran Trippier replacement.

Trippier ended his two-and-a-half year association with Atleti earlier in the January transfer window, fulfilling his wish to return to England.

The right-back joined newly rich Newcastle United after achieving what he wanted in La Liga, winning the title last season.

Atleti allowed the defender to fulfil his wish, but it still proved a big blow given he was the starting right-back.

Los Rojiblancos do have other replacements, but it doesn’t mean they won’t be in the market.

Valencia’s Daniel Wass has been linked, a midfielder also able to play in the wing-back role.

But no deal has been struck yet, with Atletico still searching, according to Simeone, who provided an update after Thursday night’s Super Cup semi-final defeat to Athletic Club in Riyadh.

“We have a replacement in (Sime) Vrsaljko, who can play there,” said the Atleti boss.

“The club is working to see what we can do in searching for something beneficial to the club and beneficial to the team.”

Atletico’s defeat saw them miss out on Sunday night’s Super Cup final against Real Madrid, and it’s another blow in what has been a disappointing season so far.