Carlo Ancelotti has shown his class this week after reaching out to a colleague.

La Liga saw another sacking this week when Cadiz decided to do away with Alvaro Cervera despite the fact he took them to La Liga from Segunda B.

Cadiz are struggling this term, currently in the relegation zone and looking serious contenders to go down.

But Cadiz fans have been left outraged by the sacking given the job Cervera has done on the whole, including securing safety last term.

The situation hasn’t been helped by the appointment of Sergio Gonzalez, who isn’t known for employing the prettiest of football.

In the meantime, Real Madrid boss Ancelotti has shown his class by reaching out to Cervera.

According to lavozdigital.es, Ancelotti called Cervera from Saudi Arabia, where he is competing in the Super Cup with his Real Madrid side.

Ancelotti is said to have communicated his admiration of Cervera and indeed his surprise that he has been sacked.

A touching and classy gesture from the Italian.