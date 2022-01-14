Barcelona midfielder Alex Collado has criticised Ronald Koeman for his training methods.

Koeman endured a largely unsuccessful time of things at Barcelona, only winning a Copa del Rey.

The Dutchman was sacked earlier this season after a disappointing start to the season and having dropped out of last season’s title race down the final straight.

Koeman didn’t have it easy this season, but some of the damage had already been done from his management of players.

A number of former Barca players have criticised Koeman for his methods in the months that have followed his dismissal.

And young midfielder Collado has now spoken out having joined Granada on loan in the January transfer window.

As cited by Mundo Deportivo, Collado said: “I demonstrated the level in my team. The decision was his if he didn’t like me. I don’t know what happened with me.

“With Koeman, my desire to train was taken away a bit.”

Koeman has been criticised for his training methods, while others have criticised his attitude with some players.

Whether true or or not, it’s clear the Dutchman didn’t get the best out of his players, and the proof was in his sacking well short of two years into his term.

Meanwhile, Collado will get vital first-team experience at Granada, making one substitute appearance so far.