Barcelona could consider a loan move for one of their current stars.

The Blaugrana are still hoping to reduce their salary mass in a bid to register further new signings during this window.

Barca took the best part of two weeks to register new signing Ferran Torres, but for any further additions, there will need to be further savings.

In a bid to manage that, it has been reported that Barca could allow right-back Sergino Dest to leave the club.

The American has not overly impressed Xavi Hernandez, who has also moved to bring in veteran Dani Alves.

Sergi Roberto can also play at right-back, though he is not set to return until late February, at the earliest.

Even with that, it’s reported Barca could consider allowing Dest leave on a loan deal.

Chelsea are on the look-out for cover at full-back with Ben Chilwell ruled out long-term.

Though, only a temporary solution is required, and Dest could be just that, also able to play left-back.

According to The Telegraph via Mundo Deportivo, Barca could be up for a loan deal to ease their salary spending, and Chelsea are said to be very interested.