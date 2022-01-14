Barcelona are already back in training following their trip home from Riyadh.

The Blaugrana returned home from Saudi Arabia swiftly after their defeat to Real Madrid in the Super Cup semi-final.

Barca put on a valiant display, taking the La Liga leaders to extra-time thanks to goals from Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati, but they eventually fell short.

By the next morning, they were headed back to Catalonia, and within two days, they are back training.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men started back training this morning as they begin preparations to face Super Cup finalists Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey next Thursday.

The extra rest, with no La Liga game this weekend, will be a welcome boost for Barca given their trip to the Middle East.

And it should allow the players who have just returned from injury to continue building on their fitness.

Pedri, Fati, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres are all among that group, and all of them trained this morning.