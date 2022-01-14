Barcelona have ended their chase for Juventus star Alvaro Morata during this window.

Morata has been linked with a move to Barca over the course of recent weeks, the striking reportedly wanting to end his two-year Juventus loan six months early.

Parent club Atletico Madrid were also said to be up for the move, which was said to be an initial loan with a view to making it permanent in the summer.

But Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has since made it clear that he will not lose the striker during this window.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, Barca have now ruled out a move for the Spain international during this window.

Barca should get through the rest of this season with the players they have, given Ansu Fati has returned from injury and that Martin Braithwaite is set to follow in the next week or so.

Memphis Depay has also returned to action, and Xavi Hernandez looks set to go with those three players for now.

It will be interesting to see if the Blaugrana revisit the situation in the summer when Morata will have rejoined parent club Atletico Madrid.