Xavi Hernandez has praised the impact of his returning stars following Wednesday night’s defeat to Real Madrid.

Barca suffered an extra time defeat to Real Madrid in Riyadh, dropping out of the Spanish Super Cup at the semi-final stage.

But the defeat was far from the full story, with the Blaugrana putting on a much-improved display.

Not only that, but Ansu Fati returned after months to score an excellent header to force extra-time, while Pedri came off the bench to make only his fifth appearance of the summer, impressing as usual.

Ronald Araujo, who only had an operation on his hand last week, also returned early, playing with a protective splint and putting on an excellent performance at the back.

Speaking about the performances of Araujo, Fati and Pedro, Xavi said in his post-match press conference: “We have had some complex minutes, but then we have grown.

“The three have helped us a lot, we have already seen what Ansu is capable of with the goal, his arrival (into the box).

“He had drawn us level and made the difference a lot.”

Barca will now be looking to kick on, armed with their talented youngsters, including Fati and Pedri, who have the talent to be crucial in the race for a top four place.