Toni Kroos has made a surprise claim amid Real Madrid’s bid to win the Spanish Super Cup.

Los Blancos reached the final of the competition, which is being held in Saudi Arabia, thanks to a 3-2 win over Barcelona.

Goals from Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde got the job done, albeit in extra-time.

But there will be questions on Real Madrid‘s presence in the Super Cup should they go on to win it.

Traditionally, the Super Cup was played between the La Liga winner and the Copa del Rey victor.

But recently, it has changed to become a four-team competition, featuring the Copa del Rey and La Liga runners-up.

And speaking, perhaps a little in jest, Real Madrid midfielder has suggested the organisers of the Super Cup might have changed the rules to ensure Los Blancos are involved each year.

Speaking on his podcast – Einfach mal luppen – about what Real Madrid did to get to the Super Cup, he said: “Well, obviously not much because neither won the league or the Copa del Rey.

“But here we are. Two years ago, the Super Cup was played with four teams for the first time, we had not been champions either in the League or in the Cup and we ended up winning the Super Cup.

“What can I tell you? To be honest, I think the organizer has a certain interest in which we participate “.