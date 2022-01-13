Tite names Dani Alves in Brazil’s squad for the forthcoming international break

Dani Alves has been named in Tite’s Brazil squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers with Ecuador and Paraguay according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The 38-year-old missed the Copa America last summer through injury but did lead his country to gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games the following month. He rejoined Barcelona during the January transfer window after a stint with Sao Paulo.

Also included in Tite’s squad are Real Madrid men Eder Militao, Casemiro, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo as well as Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha.

Should Madrid beat Elche in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey they’ll miss the quarter-final of the competition, as will Alves with Barcelona and Cunha with Atletico should either progress.

Former Barcelona man Philippe Coutinho was also included in the squad. The carioca has just left the Blaugrana to join Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, partly to find the game-time that will enable him to make it on the plane to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.