Sevilla are said to be closing in on a transfer as they look to strengthen their front line.

Los Nervionenses have struggled with injury in their front line so far this season, with last season’s leading scorer Youssef En-Nesyri missing much of the campaign.

En-Nesyri has since returned, but within a week he left for the African Cup of Nations with Morocco.

Meanwhile, summer signing Erik Lamela, who was enjoying a good season, is out for a number of months with injury.

To remedy the situation as they look to battle for the La Liga title, Sevilla have turned to Porto star Jesus Coruna.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla will pay a cut-price fee of €3m for Corona.

The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer, with his Porto spell set to end after seven years.

Sevilla have taken advantage of the situation to strengthen their attack with the Mexican on the cheap as a result.

Another smart move from Sevilla’s transfer chief Monchi.