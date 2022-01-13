Sevilla are on the verge of signing Jesus Corona from Porto

Jesus Corona is on the verge of completing his move from Porto to Sevilla according to a report by Fabrizio Romano. He’ll join the Andalusian club for a €3m fee with a contract until 2025 and was pictured in the airport on Thursday night on the way to Spain.

Corona joined Porto in 2015 from Dutch side Twente, who he in turn joined two years earlier from Mexican side Monterrey. Also known as Tecatito, he’s contributed 31 goals and 69 assists for the Portuguese side in the 286 appearances he’s made for them.

Sevilla have signed him to reinforce their options on the right side of their attack after recent injuries to both Suso and Erik Lamela. They’re in the midst of a gruelling title challenge and will need all the help they can get.

They’re currently five points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand and will face Real Betis in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Saturday night. They also have the Europa League to contend with, with a playoff tie against Dinamo Zagreb on the horizon.