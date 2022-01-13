Here are your Spanish football headlines for January 13.

Real Madrid get it done…eventually

We were treated to a brilliant Clásico in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night after an improved performance from Barcelona.

Real Madrid won 3-2 after extra time thanks to a winner from Federico Valverde.

Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored in normal time for Real Madrid, while Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati got the goals for Barcelona.

Torres makes debut

New Barcelona signing Ferran Torres made his debut in the Clásico, making a shock start in what was his first game for months after a broken foot.

Torres was only registered earlier this week after Barcelona made the necessary room.

His performance wasn’t a particularly good one, but that was to be expected with a surprise start in a high-intensity Clásico and after months out.

Fekir contract

Real Betis star Nabil Fekir has signed a new long-term contract.

Fekir is Betis’ star man and he was previously tied down until 2023, but he has now extended his deal until 2026.

It’s a big boost for Betis, who also tied down Sergio Canales recently.