Barcelona youngster Pedri has racked up quite the record.

The midfielder has had a tough time with injury of late, racking up just four appearances this season before spending around four months out with injury.

The injuries came on the back of an intensely busy season, Pedri playing more minutes than any other player in Europe.

As well as club football, Pedri represented Spain at Euro 2020 and at the subsequent Olympics.

As a 19-year-old, Pedri was able to take the minutes in his stride, but it does appear the action has caught up to him.

And it’s no wonder when you look at the amount of extra-time alone Pedri has managed in the last year.

The midfielder only came off the bench during Barca‘s Clásico defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night, but it made it 12 extra times in the space of a year for him.

That’s some record, and while young players love to play as much as they can, he might well be hoping the next year doesn’t bring quite so many prolonged outings.