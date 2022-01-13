Paulo Dybala reportedly set to leave Juventus as a free agent this summer

It’s been assumed for months that Paulo Dybala will renew his contract with Juventus, but the situation has taken an unexpected turn according to TyC Sports and carried by Diario AS.

The Argentine apparently didn’t like that Juventus changed the conditions of the agreement that had been informally agreed and the new negotiation hasn’t proven successful. That means that, as things stand, he’ll be a free agent at the end of the season.

This would be a very interesting development that would have a serious impact in the summer transfer market. Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus for Manchester United last summer and the idea had been that Dybala would become the Italian side’s reference.

But now that’s been thrown into doubt and Juventus will have to make up serious ground if they’re to convince their talented forward to commit his future to the club. As of the first day of the New Year he’s legally allowed to negotiate with any club he likes.

Dybala has scored nine goals in the 20 games he’s played for Juventus so far this season, averaging 0.62 goals per 90 minutes. One would imagine that Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid will be paying attention to see how this one develops.