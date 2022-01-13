Nico Williams admits he’ll never forget Athletic Club’s Supercopa de Espana defeat of Atletico Madrid

Athletic Club came back from a goal down to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening. The result means that they’ll be the ones to face Real Madrid in the final on Sunday evening after Los Blancos beat Barcelona in the other semi-final last night.

Joao Felix had the ball in the net inside a minute only for the linesman to rightfully flag for an offside. But that was pretty much it for a first half characterised by a half-empty stadium with a flat atmosphere. The second half, however, was another story.

It was Felix who broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, his header beating Unai Simon when it probably shouldn’t have after Thomas Lemar whipped in a corner from the left side. Athletic struck back in style, however, scoring twice in the space of four minutes to turn the tie on its head.

First Yeray powered home after being assisted by Iker Muniain in the 77th minute and then Nico Williams – Inaki’s little brother – scored the winner in the 81st. Athletic, the holders of the Supercopa of course, can now dream of retaining their title.

“I’m very excited,” Nico said post-match in comments carried by Marca. “My mother has told me that I deserve it. The truth is that the hug with my brother was an unforgettable moment. We proved we were able to recover after Atletico’s goal. Atletico control the game very well and have top players but we were able to counter their approach. I owe everything to Muniain, he’s a magician. I must thank him for everything he’s done for me. Real Madrid? We’re ready for any challenge. We hope to win the final.”