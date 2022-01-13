Newcastle United are said to be considering a move for Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti.

Umtiti has had a tough time of things this season, struggling for game time despite returning to full fitness.

The centre-back came in for intense criticism amid the Lionel Messi saga due to being a big earner.

Though, while that is not his fault, he impressed Barca fans by restructuring his deal this week to allow the club to register new signing Ferran Torres.

The new contract keeps Umtiti in place until 2026, and the defender is desperate to prove he can still hack it at the top level.

But unlikely to get a lot of opportunities this season, he is said to be willing to leave the club on loan for the rest of the season in a bid to prove himself from afar.

According to RMC Sport via Mundo Deportivo, newly rich Premier League club Newcastle United are said to be interested in taking Umtiti on loan.

The Magpies are failing to complete a deal for Sven Botman of Lille and could turn to a more temporary solution.

Umtiti could be that, but the Barca defender has said he wants to play at the top level, while Newcastle are in the Premier League relegation zone.