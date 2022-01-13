Barcelona president Joan Laporta delivered a heartfelt message to the players and staff after Wednesday night’s defeat to Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana put on a much improved performance against Real Madrid in Riyadh, dropping out of the Super Cup semi-finals.

But they ultimately came up short, equalising twice through Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati before succumbing to a defeat in extra time.

It was a cruel way for Barca’s young stars to be sent home to Catalonia, and that’s something club president Laporta recognised at the full-time whistle.

That’s why he went down to the dressing room after the game to send a special message to his players and staff.

Laporta stood in the dressing room and delivered a touching message, speaking of the pride Barca’s young stars earned for their performance against the club’s biggest rivals, and indeed the La Liga leaders.

“We are very proud, all the Culers are proud to be Barca fans, now more than ever,” said Laporta.

“The messages we are receiving from Barcelona, the match you have played, where you stepped up, you showed talent, you showed pride…you’ve outdone yourselves.

“You were brave, brave! You can be proud.

“As the president of Barca, with the rest of the board, and the Culers around the world, we are all proud to be Barca fans. Thank you all.

“This is the path, coach, staff, very good. Brave. We almost had it.

“We’re just missing the win. But I’m sure if we keep going we will get it. Thank you. Visca Barca. You’ve stepped up. We are proud.”

You can watch the video in full below.