Barcelona star Ferran Torres has made it clear his debut is only a building block.

Torres was a surprise starter in Barca’s Super Cup semi-final defeat to Real Madrid in Riyadh on Wednesday night.

The winger joined Barca on a big-money deal early in the window but wasn’t able to be registered until earlier this week.

Not only that, but Torres only returned from a broken foot and a bout with coronavirus on Tuesday.

The young forward‘s performance didn’t exactly inspire, but that was to be expected given the circumstances.

Starting in a high-intensity Clásico in a different climate in Saudi Arabia was always going to be a big ask, and as Torres has said himself, it’s about where he goes from here.

“It has been a proud debut with Barcelona,” he wrote on Twitter. “Now the hard work starts to continue improving. This is only the start.”

Torres managed 46 minutes in all, and he will be looking to build on that just under a week from now, with Barcelona in Copa del Rey action against Athletic Club next Wednesday.

The winger will play a big role for Xavi going forward.