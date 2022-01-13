Cristiano Ronaldo critical of the attitude shown by football’s new generation

Cristiano Ronaldo is a proven winner. Throughout his career he’s scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 132 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting Club de Portugal.

He’s won the Premier League three times as well as both La Liga and Serie A twice. But his most prized honour, of course, is having won the Champions League a remarkable five times. He’s also led Portugal to both Euro 2016 and the Nations League.

Cristiano left Juventus after three years in Turin to rejoin United, the club he left to join Madrid back in 2009. Things haven’t gone as planned. The Portuguese has contributed directly to 17 goals in all competitions but collectively United haven’t impressed.

They currently sit seventh in the Premier League, 22 points behind the division’s pace setters in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and six points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

Speaking in comments carried by UtdFaithfuls, Cristiano has hit out at some of the younger players currently making their way in the game. He spoke how when he was young he showed humility and listened to older pros rather than think he knew it all.

“At 18, some older players spoke to me and I took that as having to improve because they knew more than me,” the Portuguese is quoted as saying. “This new generation don’t accept criticism. If you don’t want my help and my advice, do your job, look at yourself. Do your best to help the team.”