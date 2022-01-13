Carlo Ancelotti says he disagrees with Xavi Hernandez over his Super Cup semi-final assessment.

Real Madrid came through their Super cup Clásico in Saudi Arabia, but they did need extra time to get the job done.

Los Blancos conceded two equalisers after goals from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, but Federico Valverde fired home a winner in extra-time.

The win means it is two from two in the Clásicos this season for Real Madrid, though this one was a lot less comfortable than the win at Camp Nou.

In fact, Barcelona boss Xavi has claimed his side ‘dominated’ in Riyadh, something Ancelotti disagrees with.

“I don’t agree, it has been equal,” said the Real Madrid boss in his post-match press conference.

“They have had possession but we have conceded their first goal through bad luck.

“No have not dominated, neither had they. We have dropped back to search for the counter. The three goals have been spectacular.

Barcelona did indeed have plenty of possession during the clash, but Real Madrid also looked significantly more dangerous.

Los Blancos had a number of good chances and exposed Barca’s back-line a number of times, including for the three goals.

The first goal was more of a breakaway goal, but the Benzema and Valverde efforts saw Barca look completely scrambled, and that speaks to Ancelotti’s comments about strategically giving up territory to create more open opportunities.