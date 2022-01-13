Carlo Ancelotti has issued an update on after concern over Karim Benzema.

Benzema scored again on Wednesday night as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona in the Super Cup semi-final.

The Frenchman has now netted 17 times in La Liga, and he now has scored 23 goals and assisted nine in 26 games across all competitions.

Along with Vinicius Junior, Benzema is a piece of the offence Ancelotti cannot live without.

And so there was concern when Benzema appeared to pick up an injury in extra time.

The Frenchman wasn’t substituted, but he did look a little jaded after the full-time whistle.

Thankfully for Real Madrid fans, though, Benzema will be just fine, according to Ancelotti.

“Karim is fine,” said the Los Blancos boss. “He has had a hit. Now we have time to recover until Sunday.”

Real Madrid will play in the Super Cup final on Sunday when they will face one of Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club.

Those two teams go head-to-head this evening, and the winner will get the opportunity to try their luck against the La Liga leaders in the Riyadh final.