Barcelona have already departed Riyadh following their Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men put on a valiant display against the La Liga rivals and fierce rivals, but they ultimately fell short.

Equalisers from Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati took the game to extra time, but a Fede Valverde winner saw Barca miss out on Sunday’s Super Cup final.

The result was only the short story, however, with Barca putting on a much-improved performance.

The return of Ansu Fati was hugely significant, while Pedri also played a big role off the bench.

Ronald Araujo showed just how important he can be, returning early from hand surgery to do so, while Ferran Torres also made his debut.

Suddenly, there is optimism in the air, and that’s not something many expected to come from the Clásico clash in Saudi Arabia given the evidence Barca have served up so far this season.

That will be something worth keeping in mind for the Barca players as they return to Spain, and they have already done so.

Xavi and his men left Saudi Arabia this morning and they are already en route to Catalonia.