Atletico Madrid linked with a move for Mallorca right-back Pablo Maffeo

Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for Mallorca right-back Pablo Maffeo according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. The 24-year-old is currently on loan from Stuttgart.

Diego Simeone is hard at work looking to replace Kieran Trippier, who’s just left the Wanda Metropolitano for Newcastle United.

Daniel Wass of Valencia was pinpointed as his contract is set to expire in this coming summer, but Jose Bordalas has changed his mind about letting him go in the January transfer market.

Atletico are working to rectify this situation, but Maffeo’s name has come up as a possible alternative. Los Rojiblancos had already been considering moving for him in the summer, but it’s now become clear a move could happen this month.

Maffeo is on loan at Mallorca with an obligation to buy for €3.5m that comes into effect should the Balearic outfit avoid relegation back to Segunda this season.

Maffeo came through the youth system at Espanyol before leaving for Manchester City at 16. He joined Stuttgart in 2018 after several seasons on loan with Girona.